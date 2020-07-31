Chinese troops join 3,749 flood relief operations

Source: Xinhua| 2020-07-30 19:43:33|Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force had dispatched troops to 3,749 operations of flood relief by July 28, as floods are wreaking havoc in many places in China, the Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday.

The troops helped evacuate 137,000 residents affected by the floods, Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the ministry, said at a press conference.

Many soldiers were sent multiple times to carry out the relief operations that involved a total of 725,000 head counts, Ren added.