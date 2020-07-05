Chinese provinces launch emergency response for flood control

Source: Xinhua| 2020-07-04 00:18:12|Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hunan Province launched a Level IV emergency response, the lowest in China's four-tier emergency response system, for flood control on Friday.

The provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said that Dongting Lake, the second-largest freshwater lake in the country, and hilly regions in northwestern Hunan, should be considered the key areas for flood control work.

East China's Anhui Province launched a Level IV emergency response for disaster relief on Friday, sending two working groups to the disaster-stricken areas to guide the disaster relief work.

A total of 40 counties and other regions in Anhui have been affected after heavy rains hit the province, and 14,000 people have been relocated.

East China's Jiangxi Province also launched a Level IV emergency response for flood control on Friday. The water level at the province's Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, may exceed the warning level.

Southwest China's Guizhou Province allocated 4 million yuan (about 566,300 U.S. dollars) and a batch of disaster relief supplies to the regions most heavily affected by rainstorms on Friday, helping the regions relocate disaster-stricken residents, and meet their basic living needs.

Guizhou launched a Level IV emergency response on Thursday in anticipation of geological disasters resulting from the heavy rains that have been sweeping southern China. Enditem