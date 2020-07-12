Chinese flood-hit province sets up 88 temporary relocation sites

Source: Xinhua| 2020-07-10 17:48:43|Editor: huaxia

HEFEI, July 10 (Xinhua) -- East China's Anhui Province has set up 88 temporary relocation sites to house residents displaced by rain-triggered floods wreaking havoc across the province, with more than 3,200 people taking shelter at the sites so far.

As of Thursday, nearly 20,000 items of disaster-relief equipment, including folding beds and quilts, had been distributed to hard-hit areas such as Huangshan and Xuancheng cities, the provincial department of emergency management said in a statement Friday.

Based on the request by the provincial government, the Ministry of Emergency Management and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration on Thursday organized the allocation of 1,000 tents, 3,000 folding beds and 8,000 blankets to Anhui, the statement said.

Other materials distributed since the beginning of the rainy season included rice, flour, convenience foods and mineral water, totaling 3.65 million yuan (about 52,000 U.S. dollars) in value, it said.

From Friday morning to Saturday morning, heavy rain and rainstorms are expected in several provinces, including Anhui, the National Meteorological Center said, warning that some areas will experience downpours with up to 150 mm of daily rainfall. Enditem