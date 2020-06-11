Chinese authorities allocate relief materials for flood-hit Guangxi

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated a batch of disaster relief materials for the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, where many people have been affected by rain-triggered floods.

In total, 3,000 tents and 3,000 folding beds were allocated for Guangxi on Thursday to support local disaster relief efforts, and to ensure the basic livelihood of the flood-stricken people, said sources with the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The materials were organized by the ministry in collaboration with the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

In Guangxi, over 1.45 million people have been affected by floods since June 1. Six people were killed and three went missing after days of downpours, according to the ministry. Enditem