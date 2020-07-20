China's Huaihe River faces rising flood risks

Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The main course of the Huaihe River is facing rising flood risks, as heavy rain is forecast in the region in the next three days, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) warned Sunday.

From Monday to Wednesday, strong rain will hit the drainage basin of the Huaihe River, raising flood risks for the trunk stream as well as some smaller rivers, the MEM said.

Floods will pose a threat to parts of Shanxi, Henan, Shandong, Anhui and Jiangsu provinces, while mountain torrents will likely hit parts of Sichuan and Guizhou provinces, as well as Chongqing Municipality, it said.

The 1,000-km-long Huaihe River is one of China's major waterways, running through the east of the country between the Yangtze and Yellow rivers.

Since June, continuous downpours have lashed large parts of southern China, and the water in many rivers in the affected regions has exceeded warning levels.