China/Nepal border region - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 March 2020)

An earthquake of 5.7 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in the south of Tibet Autonomous Region (China) on 20 March at 1:33 UTC (9:33 local time). The epicentre was located in the remote Hymalyan region, close to the border with Nepal (Eastern Region), approximately 80 km north, and 20 km east of Shelkar Town (Tingri County, Tibet, China).

USGS PAGER estimates that up to 5,000 people were exposed to strong and up to 8,000 people to moderate shaking.