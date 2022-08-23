China

China - Wildfires (Xinhua News Agency, CMA, JRC-GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 August 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Persistent drought and hot meteorological conditions have led to multiple wildfires across Chongqing Municipality (south-west China).

  • According to media reports, more than 1,500 people have been evacuated and over 5,000 personnel have been mobilised for firefighting operations.

  • Red warnings for fire danger and high temperatures have been issued on 23 August by meteorological authorities in Chongqing.

  • According to the Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire risk on 23-25 August is expected to be from very high to extreme over Chongqing.

Related Content