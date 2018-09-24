China: “Where are they?” Time for answers about mass detentions in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region

INTRODUCTION

Located in China’s far northwest, the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (XUAR) is a huge, sparsely populated area encompassing vast semi-desert steppes in the north and severe desert basins ringed by historic oasis towns in the south. Roughly three times the size of France, the area covered by the XUAR was renowned over centuries for the ancient Silk Road and its flourishing conduit of trade and culture between China and the rest of the world.

That history made the XUAR one of the most ethnically diverse regions in China. More than half of the region’s population of 22 million people belong to mostly Turkic and predominantly Muslim ethnic groups, including Uighurs (around 10 million), Kazakhs (around 1.5 million) and other populations whose languages, cultures and ways of life vary distinctly from those of the Han who are the majority in “interior” China.

Rich in coal, natural gas and oil and sharing borders with eight different countries, the XUAR is intertwined with many of China’s economic, strategic and foreign policy goals. But decades of interethnic tensions have led to cycles of sporadic violence and heavy-handed repression. China’s leaders now consider stability in the XUAR vital to the success of the “Belt and Road Initiative”, a massive global infrastructure development programme aimed at strengthening China’s links to Central Asia and beyond.

Today, however, the world’s attention has focused on the XUAR for other reasons. Over recent months, disturbing details have emerged from the region describing intrusive surveillance, arbitrary detention, political indoctrination and forced cultural assimilation being carried out there on a massive scale and targeting the region’s Uighurs, Kazakhs and other predominantly Muslim peoples. In concluding observations to its August 2018 review of China, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD Committee) expressed alarm about reports of arbitrary, prolonged and incommunicado mass detention of Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities under the pretext of countering terrorism and religious extremism.The picture of what is happening in the XUAR is gradually coming into focus, but as the Chinese government has long barred any form of meaningful independent investigation in the region, much remains unknown. In recent months Amnesty International has spoken with more than 100 people across four continents who say they have lost touch with relatives and friends inside the XUAR and fear that they have been detained. The secretive and undocumented way people are going missing there makes it nearly impossible to trace or confirm the whereabouts of any particular individual. Amnesty International has begun to collect accounts from affected individuals, and these accounts corroborate many of the details that are being reported by others.

At this point, our concern about recent developments in the XUAR demands that we urgently speak out and call on the Chinese authorities to begin providing credible answers to questions about the current crackdown.

Among all those questions, perhaps most urgent is one all those family members who’ve reached out to us want answered more than any other. On behalf of the missing inside the XUAR and the people worldwide who care about them, it is that question we are now asking the Chinese government in a strong, unified voice: “Where are They?”

NOTE ON HOW THIS BRIEFING WAS PREPARED

Investigating sensitive human rights issues in the XUAR has always been exceptionally difficult.

Diplomats and UN human rights experts typically only gain access to the region through visits carefully managed and controlled by the local authorities. Foreign reporters are routinely followed and harassed by security officials.3 Some have even been expelled or denied work visas for investigations in the XUAR.4 Locals are often reluctant to share information with outsiders, fearing repercussions. It is extremely difficult under such conditions to collect and present accurate evidence of human rights violations that may be taking place.

Amnesty International has been closely following the reporting of media organizations and other NGOs about the situation in the XUAR. Our organization has not independently verified many of the descriptions of the detention system that have been reported so far through on the ground investigations in the XUAR. We initially conducted remote interviews with eight individuals who contacted us for help locating relatives or friends. In September 2018, we collected testimonies from more than 100 ethnic Kazakhs originally from the XUAR during a four-day visit to Kazakhstan. Based on these interviews and the reporting of others, we are sufficiently convinced that the detention system in the XUAR exists and that further action needs to be taken to investigate it.

Most of the interviews with the Kazakhs in this briefing were arranged by Serikzhan Bilash and Kydyrali Orazuly who founded the organization Atajurt (Атажұрт), which helps to document the cases of Chinese-born Kazakhs living in Kazakhstan who have lost contact with relatives who are either detained in “political re-education camps”, under house arrest or have had their passports confiscated by the Chinese authorities.

Except where otherwise noted, all interviewees consented to the use of their full names and the names of relatives missing or presumed detained.