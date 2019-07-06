06 Jul 2019

China warns of extreme weather in flood season

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 05 Jul 2019 View Original

Source: Xinhua | 2019-07-05 21:06:10 | Editor: mingmei

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources warned of extreme weather events during flood season and called on local authorities to prepare for the floods Friday.

Since the start of flood season this year, a total of 279 rivers in 17 provinces were struck by floods above-warning-level, 50 percent higher than that of the same period since 1998, the Office of State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters said.

China has entered the main flood season with more extreme weather and heavier precipitation to be expected, according to forecasts.

Stronger typhoons and severe floods are expected to hit the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, Taihu Lake, the second Songhua River and Liao River.

The upper reaches of the Yellow River is also likely to face floods, the forecasts said.

The ministry urged local departments to step up supervision and monitoring and strengthen dam checks and repair to guard against potential disasters.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.