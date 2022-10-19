China + 1 more

China, Vietnam - Tropical Storm NESAT, update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, NCHMF, VDMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 October 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Tropical Storm NESAT is moving westwards over the South China Sea, and on 19 October at 0.00 UTC its centre was located about 170 km south-east from the southern coast of Hainan Island (southern China), and about 400 km east from the central coast of Vietnam, with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h.

  • NESAT is forecast to gradually weaken as it first passes south of Hainan on 19-20 October, and then reaches the coast of central Vietnam on the evening of 20 October, as a tropical depression.

  • Central Vietnam has already been impacted by heavy rainfall related to the passage of Tropical Storm SONCA on 14-15 October, resulting in at least one fatality and more than 37,000 displaced people. Floods, landslides, and river overflow have been reported across central Provinces.

  • On 19-20 October, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over Hainan and the Leizhou Peninsula in southern China, while moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected over central and central-northern Vietnam.

Related Content