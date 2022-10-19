China, Vietnam - Tropical Storm NESAT, update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, NCHMF, VDMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 October 2022)

Tropical Storm NESAT is moving westwards over the South China Sea, and on 19 October at 0.00 UTC its centre was located about 170 km south-east from the southern coast of Hainan Island (southern China), and about 400 km east from the central coast of Vietnam, with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h.

NESAT is forecast to gradually weaken as it first passes south of Hainan on 19-20 October, and then reaches the coast of central Vietnam on the evening of 20 October, as a tropical depression.

Central Vietnam has already been impacted by heavy rainfall related to the passage of Tropical Storm SONCA on 14-15 October, resulting in at least one fatality and more than 37,000 displaced people. Floods, landslides, and river overflow have been reported across central Provinces.