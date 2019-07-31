China, Vietnam - Tropical Cyclone WIPHA (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, NCHMF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 July 2019)

Tropical Cyclone WIPHA (previously named EIGHT) is moving north-west, towards Leizhou Peninsula and Hainan Island (southern China).

On 31 July at 0.00 its centre was approximately 240 km south-east of Wenchang City (Hainan Island), with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).

It is forecast to pass north-east of Hainan Island and southern Leizhou Peninsula on the night of 31 July-1 August, with maximum sustained winds of 55-65 km/h before moving into the Gulf of Tonkin, reaching northern Vietnam on 2 August, as a tropical depression.

Transport disruptions have been reported between Hainan Island and Continental China.

A storm warning has been issued for southern areas of China, while heavy rainfall, strong winds, thunderstorms, and storm surge are forecast over coastal Guangxi Region, south-central Guangdong Province and Hainan Island, and coastal Vietnam between 31 July-3 August.