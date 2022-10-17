China, Vietnam - Tropical Cyclone NESAT(GDAC, JTWC, CMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 October 2022)

The newly formed Tropical Cyclone NESAT is moving westwards over the South China Sea and on 17 October at 0.00 UTC its center was located about 370 km south-east of Hong-Kong and about 600 km east of Hainan Island (China), with maximum sustained winds of 148 km/h.

NESAT is forecast to continue moving westwards over the South China Sea and pass south of Hainan on 19-20 October. After that, it is expected to downgrade to a tropical storm and make landfall over northern Vietnam between 21-22 October.