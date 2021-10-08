China, Vietnam - Tropical cyclone LIONROCK (GDACS, JTWC, CMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 October 2021)

Tropical cyclone LIONROCK, is moving northwest over southeastern China. On 8 October at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 110 km south-east of the southeastern coast of Hainan Island, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (tropical storm).

LIONROCK is forecast to make landfall over the coast of Wanning County (southeastern Hainan Island) on the late morning of 8 October, with maximum sustained winds up to 75 km/h. After that, LIONROCK will cross central Hainan on 9 October and will move south-westwards, it could make landfall over centralnorthern Vietnam on 10-11 October.