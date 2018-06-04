China, Vietnam - Tropical Cyclone FIVE (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, NCHMF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2018)

Tropical Cyclone FIVE formed on 2 June over South China Sea, east of southern Vietnam, and started moving towards Hainan Island (China). On 4 June at 00:00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 230 km east of Da Nang city (Nam Trung Bo Region, Vietnam) and 310 Km south of Wanning city (Hainan Island, China) with a maximum sustained winds of 46 km/h (tropical depression).