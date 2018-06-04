04 Jun 2018

China, Vietnam - Tropical Cyclone FIVE (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, NCHMF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Jun 2018

  • Tropical Cyclone FIVE formed on 2 June over South China Sea, east of southern Vietnam, and started moving towards Hainan Island (China). On 4 June at 00:00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 230 km east of Da Nang city (Nam Trung Bo Region, Vietnam) and 310 Km south of Wanning city (Hainan Island, China) with a maximum sustained winds of 46 km/h (tropical depression).

  • Tropical Cyclone FIVE could reach Hainan Island on 5 June in the morning, slightly strengthening. Over the next 28 hours, moderate rains, winds and thunderstorms could affect Hainan Island, suthern Guangdong and southern Guangxi provinces (China) as well as coastal areas of central-northern Vietnam.

