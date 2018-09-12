12 Sep 2018

China, Vietnam - Tropical cyclone BARIJAT update (GDACS, JTWC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 September 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 12 Sep 2018 View Original

Tropical cyclone BARIJAT (NENENG in the Philippines) continued west over the South China Sea towards the coastal area of southern Guangdong Province and Hainan Island (China), as a tropical storm. On 12 September at 0.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 210 km south-east of Hong Kong (China) and 525 km east-south-east of Zhanjiang City (Leizhou Peninsula, southern Guangdong Province, China), with maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h. Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue west over the South China Sea as a tropical storm. BARIJAT could reach the Hainan Island and southern Guangdong Province on 12-13 September. Heavy rain and strong winds could affect the areas over 12-13 September and northern Vietnam over 13-15 September.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.