China, Vietnam - Tropical cyclone BARIJAT update (GDACS, JTWC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 September 2018)
Tropical cyclone BARIJAT (NENENG in the Philippines) continued west over the South China Sea towards the coastal area of southern Guangdong Province and Hainan Island (China), as a tropical storm. On 12 September at 0.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 210 km south-east of Hong Kong (China) and 525 km east-south-east of Zhanjiang City (Leizhou Peninsula, southern Guangdong Province, China), with maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h. Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue west over the South China Sea as a tropical storm. BARIJAT could reach the Hainan Island and southern Guangdong Province on 12-13 September. Heavy rain and strong winds could affect the areas over 12-13 September and northern Vietnam over 13-15 September.