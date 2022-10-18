China, Vietnam, Philippines, Taiwan - Tropical Cyclone NESAT (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, NCHMF, NDRRMC, VDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 October 2022)

Tropical Cyclone NESAT is moving westwards over the South China Sea, and on 18 October at 0.00 UTC its center was located about 320 km south-east of Hainan (China), with maximum sustained winds of 148 km/h.

Floods and landslides have been reported across northern Luzon (Philippines) and Taiwan, due to heavy rainfall related also to the passage of NESAT (Neneng in the Philippines) on 15-16 October over Luzon Strait. In the Philippines, authorities report two injuries, about 4,460 displaced individuals, and over 103,600 affected people. In Taiwan, around 100 people have been evacuated due to a landslide that occurred in Xizhi District.

NESAT is expected to gradually weaken, as it passes south of Hainan on 19-20 October, as a tropical storm. On the evening of 20 October, it is forecast to reach the central coast of Vietnam. Authorities in China and Vietnam have started shelter management and emergency preparations for disaster rescues.