China + 3 more
China, Vietnam, Laos - Tropical Cyclone SINLAKU (GDACS, JTWC, AHA Centre, Reliefweb, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 August 2020)
- Tropical Cyclone SINLAKU's passage close to Hainan Province (southern China) and northern Vietnam and northern Laos on 1-3 August, caused heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge.
- Media report, evacuations across norther Vietnam, flights and ferries cancelled in Hainan and Guangdong Provinces (southern China), and northern Vietnam.
- Thailand's north-eastern Loei province was affected by flash floods as well as large parts of Muang, Chiang Khan and Pak Chom districts, cutting off power and road access to emergency supplies, including clean water. 400 houses were submerged in Muang district and urgent government assistance is being provided to more than 1,000 households. 67 Thai provinces are on alert for further flooding as more heavy rain is expected in the coming days.
- Strong winds and heavy rain in Vietnam caused 2 deaths and flooded 2,421 ha of rice and 21 ha of crops. More heavy rain is expected in the central Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces, southern and northern Vietnam.