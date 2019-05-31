31 May 2019

China, UN Migration Sign Cooperation Pact on Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergency Response

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original

Beijing – China’s Ministry of Emergency Management and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations’ migration agency, yesterday (30/5) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to promote collaboration and mutual assistance on disaster risk reduction and emergency response worldwide.

The MoC was signed in Beijing by Ministry of Emergency Management Vice Minister Shang Yong and IOM Director General António Vitorino on the occasion of his first official visit to China. 

The document will foster an exchange of knowledge and expertise between IOM and the Ministry. This will include the sharing of relevant standards and guidelines for emergency response operations and coordination, as well as exchanges of experience in helping disaster-affected populations. 

Under the MoC, IOM will also support the Ministry in promoting the establishment of a Belt and Road International Cooperation Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergency Management. 

This is a first step towards cooperation and trilateral collaboration to improve the disaster risk reduction and emergency management capacities of countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative. 

Vice Minister Shang Yong noted that: “The signing of this Memorandum of Cooperation marks a new starting point in our cooperation. I warmly invite IOM Director General to attend the Belt and Road Ministerial Conference on Natural Disaster and Emergency Management in 2020 in China.” 

IOM Director General António Vitorino said: “IOM welcomes the opportunity to engage in this important and timely initiative with China. This document ushers in a new era of cooperation between IOM and China at a time when more people than ever before are being displaced by natural disasters and environmental change.” 

The Ministry of Emergency Management was established in 2018 as part of China’s institutional reforms and took on responsibilities and functions previously assigned to various other ministerial departments.  

IOM, which became a related agency of the United Nations in 2016, has extensive global experience and expertise in assisting governments and affected populations to prepare for and respond to natural disasters, and in building resilience.

For more information please contact Giuseppe Crocetti at IOM China, Email: gcrocetti@iom.int, Tel: +86 (10) 59799695.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.