China
China - Tropical Storm LUPIT (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2021)
- Tropical Storm LUPIT is moving east-northeast close to the coast of Guangdong Province (southeastern China). On 4 August at 0.00 UTC, it was approximately 190 km southeast of Hong Kong, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (tropical storm).
- LUPIT is forecast to continue moving east-northeast, before turning north and making landfall over the southern coast of Fujian Province on 5 August. It is later expected to cross Fujian Province and over the southern East China Sea.
- Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over northern Hainan Island, southern Guangdong, eastern Fujian, and central-western Taiwan Island. A blue warning typhoon is in effect over the aforementioned regions.