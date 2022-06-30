China

China - Tropical storm CHABA (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 June 2022)

The new Tropical Storm CHABA formed on 29 June over the South China Sea, and it is moving north-westwards. On 30 June at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 270 km south-west of Parcel Islands, and 620 km south-west of the eastern coast of Hainan Island (southern China), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h. CHABA is forecast to strengthen as it moves north-westwards over the South China Sea. It is expected to reach Hainan and make landfall in an area north-east of the island in the early morning of 2 July, with maximum sustained winds up to 110 km/h. From 1 July, heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast over southern China, particularly over Hainan and Guangdong Province.

