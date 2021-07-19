China
China - Tropical Storm CEMPAKA (GDACS, JTWC, CMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 July 2021)
- Tropical Storm CEMPAKA formed in the South China Sea on 18 July, its centre was located approx 145 km south-east of Yangjiang City (coastal Guangdong Province, south-eastern China) on 19 Kuly at 0.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h.
- CEMPAKA is forecast to strengthen as it approaches Guangdong Province and to make landfall near Yangjiang early on 20 July, with winds up to 110 km/h.
- Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for coastal areas of central and western Guangdong.