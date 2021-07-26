China - Tropical Cylone IN-FA (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, Xinhua, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 July 2021)

Tropical Cyclone IN-FA made landfall in Zhoushan Archipelago (Zhejiang Province, central coast of eastern China), south of Shanghai, and on 26 July at 0.00 UTC, its centre was 40 km south of Shanghai, with maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h (tropical storm).

According to the official Chinese news agency (Xinhua), over 1.5 million people were evacuated and at least 12,000 temporary shelters opened across Zhejiang Province, while in Shanghai about 360,000 people were evacuated. Floods and damage due to strong winds in Shanghai led to transport disruptions.

Over the next 24 hours, IN-FA is forecast to weaken as it moves north-west, reaching Anhui Province early morning on 27 July, with maximum sustained winds up to 65 km/h.