China - Tropical Cyclone NALGAE, update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, PAGASA, NDRRMC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 November 2022)

Tropical Storm NALGAE is moving north-westwards over the South China Sea, towards the southern coast of China. On 2 November at 0.00 UTC its center was located about 225 km south of Hong Kong, with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h. NALGAE is forecast to downgrade to a Tropical Depression, as it moves along the southern coast of China, including southern Hong Kong and coastal Guangdong Province.