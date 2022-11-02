China + 1 more

China - Tropical Cyclone NALGAE, update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, PAGASA, NDRRMC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 November 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Tropical Storm NALGAE is moving north-westwards over the South China Sea, towards the southern coast of China. On 2 November at 0.00 UTC its center was located about 225 km south of Hong Kong, with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h. NALGAE is forecast to downgrade to a Tropical Depression, as it moves along the southern coast of China, including southern Hong Kong and coastal Guangdong Province.

  • Authorities activated level four emergency for Guangdong, Hainan, Fujian, and Guangxi in response to the NALGAE. Moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast on 2-4 November in southern China. In most of the Philippines, light to locally heavy rainfall and moderate winds are forecast on 2-3 November.

Related Content