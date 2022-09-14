China - Tropical cyclone MUIFA, update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, Xinhua, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2022)

Typhoon MUIFA is moving northwestward over the East China Sea, towards the coast of eastern China. On 14 September at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 210 km south of Ningbo City, in Zhejiang Province (located south of the Shangai area), with maximum sustained winds of 157 km/h.

MUIFA is expected to make the first landfall during the morning of 14 September close to Ningbo, with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h, while in the afternoon of 14 September it is expected to reach the coast of Shanghai.

According to media reports, all flights were canceled at the Ningbo airport, while people have been evacuated from the nearby islands in Zhejiang Province.

On 15-16 September, MUIFA is forecast to continue northwestward inland over the eastern coast of China, weakening and dissipating.