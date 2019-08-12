China - Tropical Cyclone LEKIMA update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, NCM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2019)

Tropical Cyclone LEKIMA's passage over eastern China has resulted in fatalities and damage in Zhejiang and Shandong provinces.

Media report 44 deaths due to a landslide in Yongjia County (south-western Zhejiang Province). 7 additional fatalities were reported in Zhejiang and 5 in Shandong and 16 people are missing. In Zhejiang, 36,000 houses were damaged. Up to 1.22 million people were evacuated in Zhejiang and 88,000 in Shandong.