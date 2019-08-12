12 Aug 2019

China - Tropical Cyclone LEKIMA update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, NCM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2019)

from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
  • Tropical Cyclone LEKIMA's passage over eastern China has resulted in fatalities and damage in Zhejiang and Shandong provinces.

  • Media report 44 deaths due to a landslide in Yongjia County (south-western Zhejiang Province). 7 additional fatalities were reported in Zhejiang and 5 in Shandong and 16 people are missing. In Zhejiang, 36,000 houses were damaged. Up to 1.22 million people were evacuated in Zhejiang and 88,000 in Shandong.

  • LEKIMA is moving north and is expected to reach Bohai Sea as a tropical depression on the 12 August. Typhoon warnings are still in effect for Shandong, Hebei and Liaoning provinces. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast over north-eastern coastal China.

