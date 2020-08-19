China - Tropical Cyclone HIGOS (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2020)

Tropical Cyclone HIGOS made landfall over the central-southern Guandong Province coast, 30 km south of Macau City on 18 August. On 19 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was 21 km east of Taishan City with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h (tropical storm).

HIGOS is forecast to continue north-west over the western Guangdong and eastern Guangxi provinces, weakening to a tropical depression.China's Meteorological Administration (CMA) has issued a typhoon warning for the provinces.

According to media reports, preventive evacuations have taken place of those residing in low-lying areas of Macao.