China
China - Tropical Cyclone CHANTHU, update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, CMA-NMC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 September 2021)
- Tropical Cyclone CHANTHU is moving northwards over the East China Sea, off the central-eastern coast of China. On 13 September at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 220 km south-east of Ningbo City (Zhejiang Province), with maximum sustained winds of 157 km/h.
- According to media, pre-emptive evacuations were carried out, and a number of flights were cancelled in Ningbo.
- CHANTHU is forecast to weaken as it moves northwards, approaching Shanghai Metropolitan Area on 14 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 120 km/h. After that, it is expected to turn east-northwards and move towards the southern coast of South Korea, on 16-17 September.
- A red typhoon warning has been issued for central-eastern China. On 13-15 September, heavy to very heavy rain with strong winds are forecast specifically for areas from southeastern Jiangsu, Shanghai and northern Zhejiang Provinces.