China - Tropical cyclone CHABA, update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, Xinhua) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 July 2022)

Tropical cyclone CHABA has intensified as it moves north-westwards over the South China Sea. On 1 July at 0.00 UTC, its center was located about 350 km south-east of the north-east coast of Hainan Island (southern China), with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h.

On 1 July, it is forecast to move over the Sea, passing close to the north-eastern coast of Hainan. CHABA is expected to make landfall on the morning of 2 July in an area close to Zhanjiang City (Guangdong Province, southern China), with maximum sustained winds up to 120 km/h.