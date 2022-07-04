China

China - Tropical cyclone CHABA, update (GDACS, DG ECHO, CMA, Xinhua, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 July 2022)

  • The passage of the tropical cyclone CHABA over the South China Sea and southern China mainland on 1-4 July, caused floods and storm surge that have resulted in casualties. In particular, CHABA affected eastern Hainan Island, eastern Guangxi Province and the neighbouring western Guangdong Province.

  • Media report, as of 4 July, 27 persons still missing due to a floating crane sank offshore on 2 July in the morning, just off the coast of Guangdong Province. Rescue operations are currently ongoing by Guangdong Province authorities.

  • Over the next 24 hours, very heavy rainfall is forecast over both aforementioned Provinces, while moderate rainfall is forecast over eastern Hainan Island.

