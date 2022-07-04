China - Tropical cyclone CHABA, update (GDACS, DG ECHO, CMA, Xinhua, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 July 2022)

The passage of the tropical cyclone CHABA over the South China Sea and southern China mainland on 1-4 July, caused floods and storm surge that have resulted in casualties. In particular, CHABA affected eastern Hainan Island, eastern Guangxi Province and the neighbouring western Guangdong Province.

Media report, as of 4 July, 27 persons still missing due to a floating crane sank offshore on 2 July in the morning, just off the coast of Guangdong Province. Rescue operations are currently ongoing by Guangdong Province authorities.