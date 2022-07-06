China

China - Tropical cyclone CHABA, update (GDACS, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 July 2022)

  • After the passage of the tropical cyclone CHABA over the South China Sea and southern China mainland (in particular Hainan Island, Guangxi, and Guangdong Provinces) on 1-4 July, the death toll has increased.

  • Media report, as of 5 July, 12 fatalities, over dozen people still missing and 30 rescued people due to a floating crane sank offshore in the morning of 2 July, just off the coast of Guangdong Province. Rescue operations for the remaining crew members are currently ongoing.

  • Over the next 24 hours, very heavy rainfall is forecast over Guangxi, and Guangdong Provinces.

