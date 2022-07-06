China - Tropical cyclone CHABA, update (GDACS, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 July 2022)

After the passage of the tropical cyclone CHABA over the South China Sea and southern China mainland (in particular Hainan Island, Guangxi, and Guangdong Provinces) on 1-4 July, the death toll has increased.

Media report, as of 5 July, 12 fatalities, over dozen people still missing and 30 rescued people due to a floating crane sank offshore in the morning of 2 July, just off the coast of Guangdong Province. Rescue operations for the remaining crew members are currently ongoing.