China - Tropical Cyclone CEMPAKA update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, Xinhua) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 July 2021)

CEMPAKA is moving over south-eastern China as a tropical depression. On 22 July at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 60 south-east of Nanning City (Guangxi Region), close to the border with Vietnam, with maximum sustained winds of 46 km/h.

105,000 people were evacuated after it made landfall over Guangdong Province, with heavy rainfall affecting the southern and western parts of the province, according to the Chinese news agency (Xinhua).

CEMPAKA is forecast to reach the Gulf of Tonkin early on 23 July before making landfall over the central coast of western Hainan Island early on 24 July, with maximum sustained winds up to 65 km/h (tropical storm).