China
China - Tropical Cyclone CEMPAKA update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 July 2021)
- Tropical Cyclone CEMPAKA has intensified while moving northwest in the South China Sea. As of 20 July at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 65 km south of Yangjiang City (coastal Guangdong Province, south-eastern China), 150 km south-west of Macao and 210 km south-west of Hong-Kong, with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h.
- CEMPAKA is expected to weaken as it moves northwest. It is forecast to make landfall in the early afternoon of 20 July in an area south-west of Yangjiang City, with maximum sustained winds up to 110 km/h. After that it will move west over south-western Guangdong Province as a tropical depression.
- The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) issued a typhoon red warning for Yangxi County (west of Yangjiang). On 20-21 July, heavy rainfall, strong winds and high waves are forecast over the central and western coast of Guangdong and the eastern coast of Hainan Island.