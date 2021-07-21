China - Tropical Cyclone CEMPAKA and floods (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, CMA, Xinhua, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 July 2021)

After making landfall in a coastal area, south of Yangjiang City (southern Guangdong Province, south-eastern China), Tropical Cyclone CEMPAKA is moving westwards over land. On 21 July, at 0.00 UTC its centre was located close to Gaozhou City (south-western Guangdong Province), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.

After landfall, nearly 5 000 people were evacuated and several flights were cancelled in Yangjiang City, as reported by the Chinese news agency (Xinhua). CEMPAKA is forecast to weaken, as it moves westwards over southern Guangdong and Guangxi Provinces. In the early morning of 23 July, it is expected to turn south and reach the Gulf of Tonkin (north-western part of the South China Sea).

According to Xinhua, at least 12 people died, and about 100 000 individuals have been displaced in Zhengzhou City (Henan Province, central-eastern China) during floods caused by heavy rainfall in central-eastern and northern China. In Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, floods affected more than 16 000 people, as two dams collapsed after heavy rainfall, which was the highest since record-keeping began 60 years ago.