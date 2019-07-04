China - Tornado (CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 04 Jul 2019 — View Original
- A rare tornado formed and moved across Liaoning Province (north-east China) on 3 July causing fatalities and significant damage.
- At least six deaths were reported in Kaiyuan City (south-east Liaoning Province) and over 120 were injured. Strong winds caused damage to several buildings and power outages were recorded in Tiexi district. According to media reports, several people are still trapped inside damaged buildings and search and rescue operations are ongoing.