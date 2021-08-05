China
China, Taiwan - Tropical Storm LUPIT update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, CWB, Xinhua News Agency) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2021)
- Tropical Storm LUPIT made landfall near Shantou City (Guangdong Province, south-eastern China) early on 5 August, with maximum sustained winds up to 85 km/h.
- National emergency response teams have been deployed to assist with flood control.
- LUPIT is forecast to weaken, as it passes north of Xiamen City (Fujian Province, Strait of Taiwan), early on 6 July, with maximum sustained winds between 55-65 km/h, before moving north-east, reaching the northern Strait of Taiwan early on 8 August.
- The Chinese Meteorological Agency (CMA) has issued blue and yellow typhoon warnings for coastal areas from Shantou to Xiamen cities. Warnings for extremely heavy rain have been issued for southern Taiwan, as reported by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).