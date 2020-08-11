China + 1 more
China, Taiwan - Tropical Cyclone MEKKHALA update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 August 2020)
Tropical cyclone MEKKHALA made landfall over the Jiuzhen Town (far southern coastal area of the Fujian Province, China) around 10 August very late in the evening (UTC), as a typhoon, with maximum sustained winds up to 130 km/h. On 10 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located inland over the Zhangpu area (far southern Fujian), as a typhoon. MEKKHALA is forecast to continue moving northward inland over Fujian, eastern Jiangxi, eastern Anhui, and western Jiangsu Provinces on 11-12 August, weakening into a tropical depression.
Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is forecast over the aforementioned Provinces. Very heavy rainfall is forecast over central-southern Taiwan. The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) has issued a Level III emergency response for the storm.