China, Taiwan, Japan - Tropical Storm LUPIT, update ( GDACS, JTWC, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 August 2021)

Tropical storm LUPIT is moving north-east, crossing the central coastal area of Fujian (southeastern China) and on 6 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was over Quanzhou City, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h. According to media reports, thousands of people have been evacuated across the provinces of Guangdong and Fujian. LUPIT is forecast to continue moving north-east passing close to the north-western coast of Taiwan on 7 August before moving across the East China sea and could make landfall over southern Kyushu Island (southern Japan) on 9 August. Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over northeastern Fujian and Taiwan, while a yellow warning for rainstorm and geological hazard is in effect for the aforementioned areas.