China, Taiwan, Japan - Tropical Cyclone LEKIMA update (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 August 2019)
Tropical Cyclone LEKIMA continues north-west slightly weakening but remaining a Category 4. On 9 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 260 km north-east of Taipei (Taiwan Island, China), with maximum sustained winds of 213 km/h.
It is forecast to make landfall off the coast of Zhejiang Province (China) on 9 August afternoon with maximum sustained winds up to 190 km/h (Category 3).
According to media reports, as of 9 August, 40 000 homes are without power in Taiwan and thousands are living in the coastal area of Shanghai have been warned to prepare to evacuate.
A red typhoon warning has been issued for the coast of Taiwan, Hangzhou Bay, Yangtze River Estuary, coastal regions of Zhejiang, Shanghai and southern Jiangsu (China), while a red warning for heavy rain, strong wind, high waves and storm surge is in effect over the Ryukyu Archipelago, Japan.
For the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and high waves are expected across Taiwan, eastern coastal China, and Ryukyu Archipelago.