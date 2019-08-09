China, Taiwan, Japan - Tropical Cyclone LEKIMA update (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 August 2019)

Tropical Cyclone LEKIMA continues north-west slightly weakening but remaining a Category 4. On 9 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 260 km north-east of Taipei (Taiwan Island, China), with maximum sustained winds of 213 km/h.

It is forecast to make landfall off the coast of Zhejiang Province (China) on 9 August afternoon with maximum sustained winds up to 190 km/h (Category 3).

According to media reports, as of 9 August, 40 000 homes are without power in Taiwan and thousands are living in the coastal area of Shanghai have been warned to prepare to evacuate.

A red typhoon warning has been issued for the coast of Taiwan, Hangzhou Bay, Yangtze River Estuary, coastal regions of Zhejiang, Shanghai and southern Jiangsu (China), while a red warning for heavy rain, strong wind, high waves and storm surge is in effect over the Ryukyu Archipelago, Japan.