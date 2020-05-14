China to strengthen early meteorological risk warning for flood season

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) have jointly issued a circular urging efforts to beef up early warning of meteorological risks triggering geological disasters in the flood season.

Rainstorms may occur concurrently in the north and south during the coming flood season due to the overall deviation of climate conditions in the country, which could lead to greater risks of geological disasters in some regions, according to the CMA forecast.

The two authorities will enhance information sharing of real-time situation, forecast and early warning of rainfall in areas prone to geological disasters and nearby sites with hidden dangers, while refining location-based early risk warning products, said the circular.

The release of information will be expanded to reach villages, households, and those who can support assigned disaster prevention personnel in sending alerts and organizing evacuations.

Joint emergency drills will also be conducted to better prepare the meteorological services for evacuation and temporary resettlement of people affected. Enditem