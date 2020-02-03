[China] Staff dispatched in response to Coronavirus outbreak

Global concerns have been raised over the Coronavirus outbreak which originated in the inland city of Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. As of January 28th, more than 4000 people have been infected in China and cases have begun to appear and increase all around the world including in North America, Europe, and other Asian countries including Japan.

ARROWS, an airborne medical search and rescue group operated by PWJ, began collecting information on January 23rd and dispatched one Chinese staff member to China. Based in Shanghai, where Coronavirus patients have been confirmed, our activities include collecting information through interviews and surveys as well as using that information to distribute masks and other necessary relief supplies through local partners.

Regarding our activities, in order to prevent infection, we thoroughly take advice from doctors and related organizations to carefully conduct hygiene and safety management. In addition, staff will continue to conduct surveys and activities on site to provide support in the long term.

Please consider supporting our relief efforts. Donations can be made through the following link. https://peace-winds.org/support/arrows