China
China - Severe weather (Xinhua, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 May 2021)
- On 30 April - 1 May, heavy rain with hail and thunderstorms occurred in Jiangsu Province (coastal-eastern China), resulting in casualties.
- According to the official Chinese news agency (Xinhua), 11 people died and about 66 others have been injured. A total of 3,050 individuals were evacuated, and more than 13,600 people have been affected. More than 6,000 houses and 1,700 ha of crops have been damaged.
- Strong wind and heavy waves have been reported and authorities are conducting search operations after a fishing boat capsized.
- Heavy rain is forecast over southern Jiangsu on 3-4 May.