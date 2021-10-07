China
China - Severe weather (Xinhua, CMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 October 2021)
- On 6 October, heavy rain was reported in Shanxi Province (north China), leading to casualties.
- According to the official Chinese news agency (Xinhua), five people died (four in Puxian County and one in Lyuliang City). More than 1,300 individuals have been evacuated in Lyuliang City, while heavy rain destroyed 153 houses, damaged dozens of roads and one bridge.
- In the neighbouring Shaanxi Province, more than 50,000 people have been displaced to evacuation centres. On 7-10 October, heavy rain is forecast over southern Shaanxi Province.