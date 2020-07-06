China
China - Severe weather update (Xinhua, CMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 July 2020)
- Heavy rain continues to affect south China, leading to an increase in the number of fatalities and damage.
- The official Chinese news agency (Xinhua), reports that the death toll has risen to 19, and 3 people are missing after floodwater affected Mianning County (south-west Sichuan Province).
- In Anhui Province, a total of 40 counties and other regions have been affected by heavy rain, and 14,000 people have been displaced.
- Since the beginning of June, floods have affected about 12 million people in 13 provincial-level regions in south China.
- On 6 July, a red warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for Tongling City (Anhui Province). Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast for areas along Yangtze River on 6-7 July.