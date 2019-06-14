China - Severe Weather update (DG ECHO, Government of China, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 June 2019)

Recent flooding triggered by heavy rain in southern provinces of China have resulted in 61 fatalities as of 14 June, according to media reports.

Approximately 4,300 people were rescued from floodwaters while another 356,000 people were evacuated. 9,300 houses and 3.71 hectares of farmland have also been reportedly damaged.

On 13 June, the national authorities issued a mountain flood warning for Yunnan, Guizhou and Guangxi provinces and a warning for geological disasters caused by heavy precipitation in Guizhou, Guangxi, Hunan and Guangdong provinces.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast in eastern areas of the southwestern provinces over 14-16 June.