13 Jun 2019

China - Severe Weather Update (CMA, DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Jun 2019 View Original

As of 13 June, media report 49 fatalities and 14 missing people as a result of severe weather related events across southern provinces. Landslides and mudslides have affected more than 4.5 million people in eight provinces, more than 7,000 houses have been damaged and 300,000 people have been evacuated.

Three counties in Heyuan City (Guangdong Province) are among the worst-hit, with 956 houses were damaged by heavy rainfall.

A red warning is in effect for rainfall in Heyuan City (Guangdong Province) and Yongzhou City (Hunan Province), while the emergency response is still at level IV.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast over south-eastern provinces, including Taiwan from 13 to 14 June.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.