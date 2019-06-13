China - Severe Weather Update (CMA, DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 June 2019)

As of 13 June, media report 49 fatalities and 14 missing people as a result of severe weather related events across southern provinces. Landslides and mudslides have affected more than 4.5 million people in eight provinces, more than 7,000 houses have been damaged and 300,000 people have been evacuated.

Three counties in Heyuan City (Guangdong Province) are among the worst-hit, with 956 houses were damaged by heavy rainfall.

A red warning is in effect for rainfall in Heyuan City (Guangdong Province) and Yongzhou City (Hunan Province), while the emergency response is still at level IV.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast over south-eastern provinces, including Taiwan from 13 to 14 June.