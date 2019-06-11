China - Severe weather (Government of China, CMA, Floodlist, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2019)

As of 11 June at 8.00 UTC, media report seven fatalities (six in Jiangxi Province and one person in Guangxi Province) and five missing (one in Jiangxi Province and four in Guangxi province). According to the same sources, 53,380 people have been displaced and a total of 694,000 affected by flooding. 215 houses have been damaged and 77,400 hectares of crops destroyed.