11 Jun 2019

China - Severe weather (Government of China, CMA, Floodlist, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 11 Jun 2019 View Original

  • Severe weather including hailstorms, strong winds and flooding has hit southern China in recent days.

  • As of 11 June at 8.00 UTC, media report seven fatalities (six in Jiangxi Province and one person in Guangxi Province) and five missing (one in Jiangxi Province and four in Guangxi province). According to the same sources, 53,380 people have been displaced and a total of 694,000 affected by flooding. 215 houses have been damaged and 77,400 hectares of crops destroyed.

  • On 8 June, the national authorities activated a level IV emergency response in Jiangxi Province following flooding.

  • Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast for southern Jiangnan Province, most of southern China, and central and eastern Yunnan Province between 11-12 June.

