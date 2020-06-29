China
China - Severe weather (CMA, Xinhua, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 June 2020)
- Flooding caused by continuous heavy rain has been affecting south China, particularly Sichuan, Guizhou and Hunan Provinces, leading to fatalities and widespread damage.
- On 27 June, media report 3 fatalities, 12 people missing, and at least 7,500 residents evacuated in Sichuan Province. In Guizhou Province, approximately 74,000 people have been affected, and river water levels reached historic levels in several locations.
- Since the beginning of June, the official Chinese news agency (Xinhua), reports that at least 78 people have died or are missing, and about 12 million citizens have been affected. More than 8,000 houses were destroyed, and other 97,000 damaged.
- A red warning for rain was issued for Taoyuan County (Hunan Province) on 29 June. On 29-30 June, heavy rain is forecast over parts of southern China, including northern Huhan, northern Guizhou, and southern Sichuan.