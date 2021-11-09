China
China - Severe weather (CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 November 2021)
- Heavy snowfall has been affecting northern China since 5 November, leading to casualties and disruptions.
- According to media reports, at least one person died and more than 5,600 people have been affected in the Tongliao City area (Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region). In addition, classes have been suspended and some flights have been canceled across several Provinces of China.
- For the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is expected across north-eastern Inner Mongolia, central and northern Liaoning, southern Jilin and western Heilongjiang (northern China), where a blue blizzard warning has been issued.