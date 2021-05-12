China
China - Severe weather (CMA, CatNat, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 May 2021)
Heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms in central China (particularly the Wuhan metropolitan region, Hubei Province) since 10 May, have caused a number of severe weather-related incidents and floods. Media reports from 12 May, mention 2 fatalities and damaged buildings and roads following strong winds. Moderate rainfall is forecast over most of Hubei Province, including over the Wuhan metropolitan region over the next 24 hours.