China - Severe weather (CMA, CatNat, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 June 2021)

Strong winds have been affecting northeastern China (particularly the Heilongjiang Province) on 1 June, causing a number of severe weather-related incidents that resulted in casualties and widespread damage.

Media report, as of 3 June, one fatality, up to 16 injured people, 243 displaced people, nearly 150 destroyed or damaged houses, and several power outages across the area of Changshou Municipality (Shangzhi County, approximately 100 km south-east of Harbin City, the capital of Heilongjiang Province).